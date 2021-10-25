Glencore To Seek $2M Over Bond Contract Suit In 2022 Trial

By Silvia Martelli (October 25, 2021, 4:23 PM BST) -- Glencore's lawsuit seeking a repayment of $2 million under a bond contract has been transferred to a London commercial court for a spring 2022 trial. A suit brought by the commodity giant against NIS J.S.C. Novi Sad, an oil company, over a bond contract has been transferred from the Queen's Bench Division to the London Circuit Commercial Court, according to a High Court order signed in August and now made public. The trial is set to begin after March 25. Glencore sued the multinational company in 2020, saying it had unfairly demanded $2 million from Citibank under a bond contract that the...

