Pa. Justices Tighten Up Medical Peer Review Protections

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that medical peer review documents do not necessarily need to be generated by a "peer review committee" to garner protection under the state's Peer Review Protection Act, overturning a lower court's discovery ruling in a suit accusing a physician of causing a patient's brain damage. The state's highest court unanimously vacated two lower court rulings stating that St. Clair Hospital must produce an unredacted credentialing file on Dr. Carmen Petraglia, an orthopedic surgeon accused of botching two spinal surgeries performed on James Leadbitter in 2015 that caused a series of strokes and led to permanent...

