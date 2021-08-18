Texas Mask Mandate Ban Exceeds Governor's Authority

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Last week, with COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations rapidly rising due to the Delta variant, four of the most populous counties in Texas filed lawsuits challenging Gov. Greg Abbott's recent executive order, GA-38, which prohibits local mask mandates. Lower courts sided with the local governments, issuing temporary restraining orders against the enforcement of the executive order. However, on Aug. 15, the Texas Supreme Court issued a stay in cases involving two of the counties, meaning that those TROs have been lifted, and the governor's executive order is in effect until a decision is made on the merits. Crucially, however, the court...

