Balch & Bingham Adds Second Partner In Austin

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Balch & Bingham LLP has added a former Beveridge & Diamond PC principal and environmental law expert to its new Austin office, the firm announced Tuesday. Bryan Moore, who counsels corporations through environmental reviews and litigation, is the second partner hired by Balch in Austin. The first was former Holland & Knight LLP energy partner Todd Kimbrough, who opened the office in June. Moore was a principal in the Austin office of environmental law boutique Beveridge & Diamond for almost a decade before joining Balch & Bingham. He has also worked at Vinson & Elkins LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile....

