Ex-USGA Worker Charged With Stealing US Open Tickets

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A former United States Golf Association employee poached tens of thousands of tickets to championship tournaments worth a total of $3.4 million that he resold through brokers, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Robert Fryer, 39, of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, worked in the admissions office for the USGA and allegedly abused his position to gain access to tickets to U.S. Open golf tournaments. He then resold the tickets through at least two co-conspirators with ticket broker businesses and pocketed part of the proceeds, according to the criminal information filed against Fryer on Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court. "Starting in advance of the 2013 U.S. Open...

