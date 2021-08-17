Pot Packaging Co. Hatches Settlement Of IP Row

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Childproof pot packaging company Pollen Gear told a California federal judge it has reached a conditional settlement in a patent infringement suit with a cannabis company that allegedly ripped off its packaging design. Pollen Gear said it and cannabis brand Canndescent have been working together in good faith and have recommenced their business relationship, after Pollen Gear filed suit in February alleging Canndescent stopped placing orders for its products just before beginning to use identical packaging that infringes its patents. "Good cause exists for the granting of this extension because the parties believe that this extension will allow the parties to...

