Alexander Wang Stole Job Applicant's Design, $75M Suit Says

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Alexander Wang took the designs from the portfolio of a job applicant and used them in a video advertisement for its rhinestone bags, according to a $75 million copyright suit filed in California federal court Monday. Claudia Diroma claims the Alexander Wang fashion label pulled a design from her job application portfolio (left) and copied it for its own use (right). Claudia Diroma, through Jangle Vision LLC, the art and design house she founded, alleges that Alexander Wang Inc. ripped off her Jangle Vision Twins designs — "androgynous-presenting female characters" with "lithe, angular" bodies and skintight, full bodysuits that reveal only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS