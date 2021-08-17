Former Pa. DA Disbarred After Prostitution Conviction

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The former district attorney for Bradford County in northern Pennsylvania has been disbarred by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania following his guilty plea to charges of prostitution and obstruction. Chad M. Salsman offered his resignation in July, a few days before he was sentenced to a year-and-a-half to five years in prison on one third degree felony count of promoting prostitution and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of justice and witness intimidation. The disbarment is retroactive to March 25, 2021, when his license was temporarily suspended. Salsman, 44, was sworn in as Bradford County district attorney in 2020, starting a four-year...

