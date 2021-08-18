Ill. Pot Cos. Say They Were Excluded From License Lottery

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Two Illinois cannabis companies filed suit against the state's pot license regulators, alleging they were excluded from an upcoming dispensary license lottery due to the department's refusal to acknowledge the resignation of a principal officer of the companies. Plaintiffs Suite Greens LLC and So Baked Too LLC filed a complaint in Illinois Circuit Court on Monday against the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations, among others. Suite Greens and So Baked Too claim they both received perfect scores on their applications for a conditional dispensary license but were later forced to withdraw their applications...

