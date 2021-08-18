Appellate Court OKs Indiana's Unemployment Pay Drawdown

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Indiana's second-highest court has ruled that the Hoosier State has no obligation to keep doling out the beefed-up unemployment benefits bestowed by a March 2020 COVID-19 relief package, reversing a lower court's decision and saying the cuts would not violate state law. Judge James S. Kirsch wrote for a unanimous Indiana Court of Appeals panel Tuesday that Gov. Eric Holcomb hadn't violated the Indiana Code when in May he began the process of cutting the extra benefits established under the federal CARES Act. The Indiana law cited by a handful of workers and an activist group in their June lawsuit specifies a list...

