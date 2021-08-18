Biden EV Order Boosts Opportunities For Automakers

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- It's been a big month for electric vehicles. Between President Joe Biden's Aug. 5 executive order to encourage the development of electric vehicles and $15 billion in funds in the Senate-approved infrastructure legislation, the growth outlook for EVs and other zero-emission transportation is strong. Much attention has been focused on the Senate's Aug. 10 vote to pass an infrastructure bill with a proposed $7.5 billion for the creation of a national charging network, and $7.5 billion in funding to transition buses and other public transportation vehicles such as ferries to zero emissions. Although that legislation as passed did not include the electrification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS