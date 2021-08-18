Shareholders Sue Biopharma Co. Over Alzheimer's Drug Trials

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Investors in Annovis Bio Inc. have filed a proposed class action claiming the Pennsylvania biopharmaceutical company artificially inflated its stock value this spring by misrepresenting the success of its drug trials for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The complaint, led in Pennsylvania federal court by investor Guolian Zhou, said Annovis initially claimed patients in two phase 2a studies of its Posiphen drug for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease "showed statistically significant cognitive improvement" after 25 days of treatment, then started introducing caveats to that claim in a July 28 presentation to the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, causing its stock value to plummet....

