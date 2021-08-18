FTC Merger Warning Letters Seen As Largely Superficial

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's recent revision to merger review procedures threatens companies with post-closing challenges, but the move may lack the teeth needed to have a practical impact, experts say. The FTC said earlier this month that officials would start sending letters warning some merging parties that the agency's probe of their deal had not finished despite a statutory deadline and that if they close the transaction before the review is complete, they do so "at their own risk." The move comes as the Biden administration ramps up what is expected to be an aggressive push on antitrust and competition issues. However, the...

