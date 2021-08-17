US Copyright Office Outage Prompts Filing Date Adjustment

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office announced Tuesday that it will adjust the effective registration date assigned to any claims affected by a five-day filing system outage during a technical upgrade this month. Anyone who tried to submit copyright registration materials through the office's electronic filing system during the affected period from 5 p.m. Aug. 12 to 6:20 p.m. Aug. 17 can request an adjustment of the effective date of registration by submitting a request on the U.S. Copyright Office's website, according to the Register of Copyrights. Adjustments will not be made unless such a request is submitted and accompanied by evidence of an...

