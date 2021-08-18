Top Court Limits Lawful Duress Test In Pakistan Airline Suit

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 10:23 AM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that pressure allegedly exerted by Pakistan's national airline on a travel agency to sign up to a new contract did not amount to economic duress, setting out a restrictive test for use of the doctrine. The decision by Pakistan International Airlines to terminate an existing arrangement and cut a travel agency's ticket allocation was not "reprehensible," the Supreme Court justices have said. (iStock) The top court said that the Court of Appeal was right in May 2019 when it refused to free Times Travel from its contract with Pakistan International Airline Corp. amid claims that...

