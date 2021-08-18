Allianz Faces Probable $4.1B Hit From DOJ Probe, Litigation

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 4:11 PM BST) -- German insurance giant Allianz SE will probably take a €3.5 billion ($4.1 billion) hit from a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into its Structured Alpha Funds and related litigation, investment bank Berenberg said on Wednesday. Hamburg-based Berenberg said in a research note that the amount was based on what was likely to be a $1.1 billion fine from the DOJ and $3 billion in civil claims from fund holders. The insurer said on Aug. 1 that it was being investigated by the DOJ, as well as a separate investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched last fall. Berenberg said...

