Man Gets $17M Transfer Nixed Over Bad Credit Suisse Advice

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- A London court on Thursday set aside a $16.8 million transfer of stocks and shares into an offshore Guernsey fund after finding that Credit Suisse gave erroneous advice that resulted in tax penalties. Chief Chancery Master Karen Shuman ruled that Egyptian-domiciled U.K. resident Karim Abadir made the 2005 deposit into a Guernsey resident discretionary fund on the mistaken belief that he would not incur significant inheritance tax liabilities. The trust vehicle was set up by Credit Suisse Trust Ltd., which has not contested the claim. "I accept without hesitation the evidence of [Abadir]," Master Shuman said, handing down an oral judgment....

