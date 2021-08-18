Green Fintech Startup To Merge With SPAC In $2B Deal

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Aspiration Inc., a fintech company that aims to help lower customers' carbon footprints, said Wednesday it will go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that values it at $2.3 billion steered by Latham & Watkins. The banking, credit card and investing services company will go public and expects to be listed on the Nasdaq under "ASP," after it is acquired by InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. The combined company expects to have $400 million in cash after it closes the deal, comprising $258.75 million held by InterPrivate III in a trust and $200 million in private investment in...

