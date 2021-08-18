Sidley, Loeb Steer SPAC Deal For $3B Specialty Auto Insurer

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 11:07 AM EDT) -- Specialty auto insurance provider Hagerty, counseled by Sidley Austin, will go public at a roughly $3.13 billion valuation by merging with a Loeb & Loeb-advised special purpose acquisition vehicle backed by private equity firm Aldel Capital, the companies said Wednesday. The go-public deal features Michigan-based Hagerty Group LLC merging with Aldel Financial Inc., and the resulting business will go by the name Hagerty Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HGTY, according to a statement. Founded in 1983 as a niche auto insurance provider for collector cars, Hagerty now offers a variety of insurance-related products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS