5 Best Practices For Attys Helping To Craft ESG Policies

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Law firms are handling more questions than ever about clients' environmental, social and governance policies, driven by mounting interest from investors and competitors as well as uncertainty about what the Biden administration may require of companies. While ESG, as it's known, isn't a new concern for businesses or law firms, it has expanded in the past few years and become an increasingly important metric for investors, regulators and companies to track certain environmental and ethical aspects of industry. As the topic increases in complexity and importance, attorneys must be ready to handle rapidly evolving client needs, Carl Valenstein, a partner at...

