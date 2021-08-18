Consultant Wins Payout For Arranging Insurance Deal

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 4:33 PM BST) -- An insurance consultant could be in line to receive a £212,000 ($291,000) windfall from Regis Mutual Management Ltd. after a judge at a London court ruled on Wednesday that the middleman was promised a reward for introducing a client to the insurer. Roger ter Haar QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said that Premia Marketing Ltd. is entitled to a fee for introducing a British motorhome insurance company to Regis in August 2016. The judge held that Premia, run by its sole director Adrian Stone, had been promised commission for putting the Caravan Club into contact with Regis...

