Insurer Must Cover Cabinet Co. In Certification Mark Dispute

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Amco Insurance Co. must defend a Washington-based cabinetmaker in a registration mark lawsuit, a federal judge found, saying the underlying suit alleged advertising injuries covered by the cabinetmaker's policy with Amco. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said Tuesday that it was clear that the lawsuit against AAA Cabinets & Millworks alleged advertising injuries, including the improper use of a certification mark issued by the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association. The KCMA sued AAA Cabinets in 2019, accusing the manufacturer of infringing its intellectual property rights by using the certification mark to advertise its products. The association said AAA Cabinets' license to...

