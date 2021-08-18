Lin Wood Says Del. Judge Can't Boot Him For Outside Acts

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A trial judge was wrong when he ruled that attorney L. Lin Wood can't represent a former Trump campaign adviser in a Delaware defamation case because of Wood's role in challenging the 2020 presidential election results in other states, the controversial attorney told the Delaware Supreme Court. A Delaware Superior Court judge overstepped his authority when he revoked Wood's temporary admission to practice in the First State because of Wood's conduct in unrelated litigation challenging former President Donald Trump's electoral loss, Wood insisted in a brief filed Tuesday. Those proceedings took place in Georgia and Wisconsin, outside the purview of the...

