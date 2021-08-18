​​​​DC Circ. Affirms Toss Of Mexican Man's Green Card Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A district court was right to toss a Mexican man's bid to force U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to review his green card petition, the D.C. Circuit ruled, finding that the man should have appealed the removal order against him instead. According to a three-judge panel, the Immigration and Nationality Act places jurisdiction over virtually all claims involving removal proceedings with federal appeals courts. Since USCIS denied plaintiff Selvin Solis Meza's application to adjust his status based on a previous order of removal against him, the statute barred the district court from hearing Meza's challenge of the agency decision. "The district...

