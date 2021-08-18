Albright Updates Rules For Interdistrict Transfers

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright on Wednesday announced new rules for when litigants seek to transfer cases out of the district. In a new standing order, Judge Albright said that those asking to transfer cases out of West Texas must provide status reports on whether the motions have been fully briefed no later than four weeks before the claim construction hearing. Parties who have already requested an interdistrict transfer and have a hearing scheduled within four weeks of Wednesday's standing order should file a status report within five business days of entry of the order, the judge said....

