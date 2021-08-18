Temporary USPTO Deputy Director Leaves For Va. Law School

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office senior counsel Coke Stewart, who has been doing the work of the agency's deputy director, is leaving for a new job at Regent University School of Law in Virginia, the USPTO said Wednesday. The faculty role at the Christian university will be the end of Stewart's decade-long career at the agency. The job will take her back to her hometown, Virginia Beach, Stewart said in a Linkedin post. "I will miss my colleagues, past and present, at USPTO," she wrote, adding that the agency is "a wonderful place to work." Stewart joined the USPTO in 2011...

