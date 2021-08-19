Former OPKO Health GC Joins Holland & Knight

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP on Wednesday announced that a former general counsel and secretary at pharmaceutical and diagnostics company OPKO Health Inc. joined the firm as an of counsel in Miami. Kate Inman's arrival at the firm serves as a return. She was an associate at Holland & Knight between 2001 and 2007 and then moved to OPKO to work as a deputy general counsel, subsequently becoming its general counsel in 2014. "Kate was a top corporate associate in the years I worked with her, and we've followed her career with pride since then," the firm's managing partner Steven Sonberg said...

