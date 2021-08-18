5th Circ. Says Probation Officer Wasn't Fired For Union Work

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas county probation office did not unlawfully fire an officer because of his work for a union, the Fifth Circuit has ruled, saying the agency had valid reasons for firing him that had nothing to do with his labor advocacy. In a unanimous decision issued Tuesday, a three-judge panel upheld a lower court decision that dismissed a lawsuit United Steelworkers and one of its locals filed accusing Bexar County Community Supervision and Corrections Department officials of unlawfully firing probation officer Sergio Castilleja. Castilleja, who died while the litigation was pending, was president of the Bexar County Probation Officers Association, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS