Insurer Can't Skirt Appraisal Of Condos' Hurricane Claim

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's decision compelling appraisal of a condominium association's claim for hurricane damage coverage from Heritage Property & Casualty Co., finding that the association had complied with all post-loss provisions in its property policy. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said the trial judge did not err in determining that Condominium Association of Gateway House Apartments Inc. had fulfilled its requirements under the policy to share its books and records with the insurer and could request an appraisal of the damage. The books and records produced by the association did not include meeting...

