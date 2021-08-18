Ill. Gov's Campaign Defeats Trans Worker's Bias Claims

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a discrimination suit brought against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's gubernatorial campaign by a transgender field organizer who alleged she was fired based on her gender identity. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. said the evidence doesn't show a supervisor's reports about organizer Emma Todd's behavior were discriminatory in motive. Todd, alleging Title VII discrimination based on her gender identity in her January 2019 lawsuit, claimed she was laid off following the March 2018 primary based at least in part on bias-tinged information about her performance from her direct supervisor, Raynal Sands. Todd alleged that after...

