Nigerian Oil Spill Victims Challenge Leigh Day Settlement Fees

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 4:39 PM BST) -- Nigerian villagers have sued their lawyers at Leigh Day who negotiated a £55 million ($75 million) settlement with a Royal Dutch Shell PLC unit over oil spills, saying they were falsely told that all the money would go to their community. The Bodo villagers told the High Court in a new lawsuit that the law firm unlawfully deducted £6 million from the funds, including £4 million for "referral fees" for Nigerian lawyers who worked on the case. According to court records, £35 million of the 2014 settlement was earmarked for individual claimants and £20 million for the Bodo community. Senior partner...

