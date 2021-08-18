Pot Delivery Co. Eaze To Acquire Retailer Green Dragon

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Cannabis delivery marketplace Eaze has announced it will acquire multistate cannabis retailer Green Dragon and will provide service to customers in Colorado, Florida, Michigan and California, according to an announcement issued by the companies Wednesday. According to a press release, the combined company will operate 42 delivery and storefront retail locations and serve markets with a combined value of nearly $10 billion. The deal is still awaiting local and state regulatory approval. A spokesperson for Eaze said the deal is an all-stock transaction. It comes as the company is looking to raise $75 million on a $700 million Series E valuation....

