Ligado Rolls Out Plans For 5G IoT Network With Mavenir

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Ligado has plans to build out a large "internet of things" network using some of the mid-band spectrum that the FCC has given it permission to repurpose for broadband use, and it revealed Wednesday that it was teaming up with software company Mavenir to build the base stations. It's all part of Ligado's preparations for a network for next-generation services, which will need to be able to accommodate scores of different types of smart devices from appliances to phones to automobiles. The network will serve as a "redundancy" to the mobile 5G network that the satellite company already has planned, according...

