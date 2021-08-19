SmileDirect Settles Case Over Alabama Dental Board Rules

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Teeth alignment company SmileDirectClub has reached a settlement resolving its case over rules imposed by Alabama's dental board requiring dentists to be physically on-site when imaging is performed, after the board's members lost an Eleventh Circuit appeal. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor issued an order in Alabama federal court Wednesday dismissing the case and giving the sides 120 days to finalize a settlement agreement. Susan Greenspon Rammelt, SmileDirectClub's chief legal officer and executive vice president of business affairs, said in a statement that the company is pleased to resolve the matter. "The agreement will enable the company to expand freely...

