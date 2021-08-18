Bitcoin 'Mixing' Service Operator Cops To Money Laundering

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- An Ohio man pled guilty in D.C. federal court Wednesday to a money laundering conspiracy charge for his role in operating a now-shuttered cryptocurrency laundering service called Helix. Larry Dean Harmon appeared virtually for a plea hearing before U.S. Chief District Judge Beryl A. Howell, court records show. There, he pled guilty to conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and was released pending sentencing. According to court documents, from 2014 to 2017, Harmon operated Helix, a Bitcoin "mixing" service on the darknet that was advertised as a way for customers to send bitcoins while concealing their identities from law enforcement. Harmon also...

