Reed Smith Nabs Baker McKenzie Labor Pro In Houston

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A former Baker McKenzie attorney specializing in employer-side labor disputes has joined Reed Smith LLP as a partner in Houston, the firm announced Wednesday. Emily Harbison began working at Reed Smith this week as a partner in the firm's labor and employment group working out of the Houston office. Harbison spent the past 14 years at Baker McKenzie and is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center. She specializes in counseling clients on labor and employment matters during merger and acquisition negotiations and has defended companies against discrimination accusations. Her past work includes the defense of a high-end restaurant...

