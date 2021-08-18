Teva Wants Eli Lilly Sanctioned In Migraine Drug Patent Fight

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals asked a Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday to sanction Eli Lilly and Co. in their battle over patents tied to a migraine biologic, claiming that the rival failed to obey a court order requiring it to use specific search terms in its collection of electronically stored information. In its motion, Teva pointed to a March 8 order in which U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs ordered Eli Lilly to perform a search using the phrase "galca," which is the name of the active ingredient antibody in Eli Lilly's Emgality. The term is "highly relevant to this litigation," the Massachusetts...

