ASU Loses TM Case Over 'COVID.Party' Instagram Account

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Arizona State University couldn't use trademark law to sue the owner of an Instagram account that called COVID-19 a "hoax" and urged students to attend maskless parties at the peak of the pandemic. Although he called the case a "novel" effort to fight the pandemic and go after a "deeply unsympathetic" defendant, U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza ruled that ASU had failed to show that the unnamed owner of the account "asu_covid.parties" had infringed any trademarks. "Although [Arizona Board of Regents]'s motivations for bringing this lawsuit are understandable, ABOR has not established that Doe's...

