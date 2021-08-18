Anheuser-Busch Gets Veza Sur False Marketing Suit Canned

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch won dismissal Wednesday of a proposed class action accusing the beer giant of falsely marketing its Veza Sur brand as a "Miami-born craft brewery with Latin American roots," with a Florida federal court finding the pleadings lacked needed detail and the plaintiffs sought to amend them too late. In a 43-page order, Miami-based U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom found that while Miami residents Byron Jackson and Mario Mena Jr. showed they faced a reasonable threat of future harm if the allegedly deceptive and unfair trade practices continued, many of their claims asserted fraud but they had not satisfied applicable heightened...

