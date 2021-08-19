NM Man Loses Constitutional Claims In Wrongful Arrest Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has trimmed two claims from a suit alleging a Las Cruces police officer wrongly tased and arrested a man after being called to do a welfare check, saying the man's constitutional claims aren't supported by clear case law. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert C. Brack dismissed two claims from Mark Price's suit against officer Francis Whitten and the city alleging violations of the federal and state constitutions, but denied Whitten and the city's bid to dismiss a claim for trespassing. According to the suit, Price had an argument with his aunt on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS