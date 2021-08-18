CME Denies Rumored $16B Cboe Takeover Bid

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Futures trading giant CME Group Inc. firmly rejected rumors Wednesday that it is in discussions to acquire rival Cboe Global Markets Inc., refuting a report that it approached the exchange operator about a potential $16 billion takeover. The declaration came in the wake of a Financial Times report indicating that CME was in talks to buy Cboe in a deal that would value the target at about $150 per share, or a roughly 20% premium over Cboe's closing price Tuesday. The report cited "three people familiar with the talks." In a short, terse statement issued not long after the report first...

