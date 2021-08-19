Feds Accuse Pharma Co. Manager's Wife Of Insider Trading

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Federal authorities have accused the wife of a senior manager at pharmaceutical company Lundbeck of insider trading, alleging she secretly bought shares of a company Lundbeck planned to acquire after her husband offhandedly disclosed the then-non-public information to her during a phone call. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit against Denise Grevas in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, claiming she purchased 30,800 shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. in 2019 before Lundbeck announced its tender offer for the company. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois brought a parallel criminal action against Grevas. "Grevas purchased shares of Alder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS