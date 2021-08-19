Greenberg Traurig Expands Philadelphia Real Estate Practice

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has grown its Philadelphia real estate group with the addition of an attorney who is returning to private practice after three years as an in-house counsel. R. David Walker joins Greenberg Traurig's real estate practice as a shareholder in the Philadelphia office. Walker made the move after spending the last three years as associate general counsel with Rubenstein Partners, a major investment firm in Philadelphia. He told Law360 on Thursday he wanted to expand his personal practice, and Greenberg Traurig was the right fit. "It was a unique opportunity from my perspective, an interesting opportunity to grow something...

