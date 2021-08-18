EPA Bans Chlorpyrifos Use On Food In Win For Green Groups

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency banned the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on all food Wednesday, 14 years after green groups petitioned the EPA to do so. The EPA on Wednesday banned the use of chlorpyrifos on food. The pesticide had previously been approved for use on crops including oranges, berries, grapes, soybeans and almonds, pictured here. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) EPA Administrator Michael Regan blamed the Trump administration's "delays and denials" for postponing a decision he said is based on scientific evidence that shows current agency standards for exposure to chlorpyrifos do not comply with the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which says...

