Laborers Union Sues Die Cast Co. Over Lapsed Health Plans

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A union representing workers at a western Pennsylvania die-casting plant has filed suit in federal court alleging that a technical error resulted in a slew of members losing out on health insurance coverage until next summer.

The Laborers International Union of North America said in a complaint on Wednesday that Pace Industries Inc. had refused to take any action to assist its employees despite being informed that numerous members of the union had seen their health coverage lapse through no fault of their own after the annual enrollment window closed at the end of June.

"The union has made multiple attempts...

