'Cancer Alley' Plant To Get Enviro Review, Army Says

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- An embattled petrochemical plant in southern Louisiana's "Cancer Alley" will undergo a thorough environmental review by the Army Corps of Engineers after local residents complained the project would disproportionately impact a community already ravaged by pollution. The decision was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of the Army in a memo stating that the review will take a particular look at environmental justice implications of the Formosa Plastics Corp. complex, which would emit roughly 13.6 million tons of greenhouse gases each year — the equivalent of 3.5 coal-fired power plants. In the memo, Jaime A. Pinkham, the acting assistant secretary of...

