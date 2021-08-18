Illumina Completes $7.1B Grail Deal Amid Antitrust Scrutiny

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Illumina Inc. announced Wednesday that it completed its planned $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail, a biotechnology company focused on early-detection cancer testing using DNA, even as the deal faces a legal challenge from the Federal Trade Commission and antitrust scrutiny in Europe. San Diego-based Illumina, which specializes in DNA sequencing, said there is no legal impediment to acquiring Grail in the U.S., despite the FTC's challenge filed in March. The company added that Grail doesn't have business in the European Union and that the company doesn't believe the European Commission has jurisdiction to review the merger. The life sciences company said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS