Judge Rips 'Unfair' Jury Instruction Request In Bias Case

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge balked at a request to tweak jury instructions just minutes before arguments began Wednesday in a trial concerning a Black Federal Communications Commission attorney adviser's claims that the agency denied her opportunities for promotion because of her race and Haitian descent, calling the last-minute bid "fundamentally unfair" to the defendant. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton shot down the request sought by David A. Branch & Associates PLLC's David Branch, who's representing longtime FCC employee Linda Pintro, and repeatedly inquired why he waited until jurors are set to hear the case to bring the matter to the...

