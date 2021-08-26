The Biggest UK Corporate Crime Decisions Of 2021 So Far

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 4:22 PM BST) -- One of the biggest miscarriages of justice in recent British legal history, a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that clipped the Serious Fraud Office's international investigatory powers and a calamitous mid-trial collapse for the agency were among the cases that caught the attention of white-collar defense attorneys this year. The Supreme Court in London has been the setting for one of the big corporate crime cases of 2021, where the Serious Fraud Office suffered a blow when justices ruled that investigators cannot force foreign companies to hand over documents held overseas. (U.K. Government.) Here, Law360 takes a look back at some of the...

