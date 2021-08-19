Property Financer Wins Court OK For Restructuring Plan

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 4:06 PM BST) -- A London judge gave the green light on Thursday to a restructuring deal designed to drag Amicus Finance PLC out of administration after lawyers for the property finance company argued that its status was not financially viable for creditors. High Court Judge Alastair Norris sanctioned the scheme, which had been voted through by four groups of creditors. A two-day hearing took place earlier this month following a challenge from secured creditor, Crowdstacker Corporate Services Ltd., which favors the company being placed into liquidation. The court was asked to sanction the plan under "cram down" provisions of the new Part 26A of the...

